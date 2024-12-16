Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Upgraded at Bank of America

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of CON stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.61 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,676,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth $675,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

