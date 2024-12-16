Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRAWA remained flat at $43.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 377. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

