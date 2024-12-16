Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Crawford United Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRAWA remained flat at $43.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 377. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08.
Crawford United Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crawford United
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.