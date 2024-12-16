Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective points to a potential upside of 99.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Creative Realities Price Performance

Creative Realities stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.01. 39,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,953. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 3.20. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 38,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Creative Realities by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

