Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Down 19.6% in November

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 214,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Crexendo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CXDO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.21. 51,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,602. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $139.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

Insider Activity at Crexendo

In related news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 30,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,498. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Korn sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,082.50. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $247,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Crexendo Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the third quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 476.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 83,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

