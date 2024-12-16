CyberConnect Price Hits $4.68 (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. CyberConnect has a market cap of $148.61 million and approximately $20.66 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00004509 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CyberConnect has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,759,200 tokens. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 31,759,200 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 4.87612468 USD and is up 6.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $20,418,203.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

