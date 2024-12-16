Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CFO Purchases $10,113.07 in Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) CFO Peter J. Mariani purchased 11,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $10,113.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,613.07. This represents a 3.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 13.4 %

CTSO opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 192,747 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTSO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

