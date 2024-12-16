Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 499.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DPBSF remained flat at C$29.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.43. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52 week low of C$29.44 and a 52 week high of C$54.19.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

