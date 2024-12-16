Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 499.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DPBSF remained flat at C$29.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.43. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52 week low of C$29.44 and a 52 week high of C$54.19.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.