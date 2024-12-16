Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Short Interest Up 19.1% in November

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dave Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ DAVEW opened at $0.18 on Monday. Dave has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Dave

Dave Inc provides a suite of financial products and services through its financial services platform. The company offers Budget, personal financial management tool that helps members with budgeting, and managing income and expenses; ExtraCash, a short-term liquidity alternative, which allows members to advance funds to their account through automated clearing house network and avoid a fee; Side Hustle, a job application portal to find supplemental or temporary work; and Surveys, which allows member to take paid surveys within the Dave mobile application.

