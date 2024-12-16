DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $471,630.99 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $471,630.99 and approximately $550.45 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.60 or 0.00098430 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00019968 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00008727 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,175.99 or 0.50039606 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

