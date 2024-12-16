Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 1850817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $683.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.
Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 210.00%.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
