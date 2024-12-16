Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,901,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 26.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $812,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,256. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.