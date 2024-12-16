Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.87 and last traded at C$13.76, with a volume of 236054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.50.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

In related news, Director Joanne Linette Cox purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,115.00. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

