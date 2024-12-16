Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in November

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Enghouse Systems Stock Down 12.3 %
Shares of EGHSF opened at $19.32 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
