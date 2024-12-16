Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in November

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of EGHSF opened at $19.32 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

