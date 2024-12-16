Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. Entera Bio has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Entera Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

