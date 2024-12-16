EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in November

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EnWave Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS NWVCF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,762. EnWave has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

