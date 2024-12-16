EscoinToken (ELG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.29 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $11.29 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EscoinToken has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EscoinToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken was first traded on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 205,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,848,758 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

Buying and Selling EscoinToken

