Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Expensify Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 157,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,037. Expensify has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $297.05 million, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 45,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $121,753.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,463,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,187.10. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,237.50. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,621 shares of company stock valued at $475,937 over the last ninety days. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expensify by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Expensify by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,731 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expensify



Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

