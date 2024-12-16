EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 44503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EYPT. Scotiabank started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $10,882,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $5,488,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 842.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 425,717 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,056,000 after purchasing an additional 362,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 877,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 298,196 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

