EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 44503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on EYPT. Scotiabank started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $10,882,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $5,488,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 842.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 425,717 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,056,000 after purchasing an additional 362,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 877,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 298,196 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.