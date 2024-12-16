Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.6% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $114.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

