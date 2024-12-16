FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,742,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 2,363,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 435.3 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Trading Down 4.5 %
FIBRA Macquarie México stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.60. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,346. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $2.16.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
