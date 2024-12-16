Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Holdings Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $67.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

