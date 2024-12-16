First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

FGBIP stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

