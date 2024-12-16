Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,497 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $112,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,200. This represents a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $151.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.23. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

