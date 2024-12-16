Franklin Resources Inc. Has $146.95 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,619,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,014 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $146,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4089 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.82%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

