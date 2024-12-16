Franklin Resources Inc. Has $159.27 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Express worth $159,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 332.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AXP opened at $302.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $175.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.98.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Express from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total transaction of $3,552,818.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. The trade was a 10.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. The trade was a 41.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,998 shares of company stock valued at $26,423,439 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

