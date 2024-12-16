Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Set at C$16.00 by CIBC

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has been given a C$16.00 price objective by CIBC in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FRU. Raymond James raised Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.28.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.8 %

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

TSE:FRU traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,306. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.79. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.68 and a twelve month high of C$14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

