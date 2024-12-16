FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 25.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $45.00 to $37.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FCEL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 4.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 112,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 122,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.