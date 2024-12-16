Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Furukawa Electric Stock Performance
FUWAY remained flat at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. Furukawa Electric has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $22.18.
Furukawa Electric Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Furukawa Electric
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.