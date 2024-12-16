Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Furukawa Electric Stock Performance

FUWAY remained flat at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. Furukawa Electric has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

