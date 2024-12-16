Fusionist (ACE) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

Fusionist (ACE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for $2.71 or 0.00002531 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Fusionist has a market cap of $114.54 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,238.25 or 0.99379570 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105,758.64 or 0.98930922 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,328,549 tokens. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 42,328,549 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.77948874 USD and is up 3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $9,931,283.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

