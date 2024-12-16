GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in November

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.4 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

GDIFF remained flat at $25.70 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

