GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in November

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.4 days.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance
GDIFF remained flat at $25.70 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $29.34.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile
