Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 863,700 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 729,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 219,907 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 41.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 336,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 98,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 143,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.02 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

