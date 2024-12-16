Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,979 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $163,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 73.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $175.73 on Monday. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $135.84 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.27.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Balchem’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

BCPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Balchem

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.