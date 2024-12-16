Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,794 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $194,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,031,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,465 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in nVent Electric by 16.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,201,000 after purchasing an additional 673,990 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,492,000 after acquiring an additional 466,042 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,254,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,411,000 after acquiring an additional 813,909 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,891,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $1,113,403.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,623.40. The trade was a 18.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $608,629.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,088.91. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,956. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $75.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

