Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 592,711 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,063,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,711 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Albertsons Companies worth $167,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 88.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,841,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,615,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,213,000 after buying an additional 141,933 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 8,546,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,946,000 after buying an additional 1,585,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,170,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,978 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,923,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,236,000 after acquiring an additional 362,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.25 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.