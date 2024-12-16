Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $182,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $120.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.49.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

