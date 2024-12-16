Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.34 and last traded at $43.06, with a volume of 803793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

