Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Goatseus Maximus has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Goatseus Maximus has a market cap of $714.55 million and $342.71 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goatseus Maximus token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goatseus Maximus Token Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,996,555 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,996,555.021881. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.74130327 USD and is down -7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $283,901,934.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

