Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.64 and last traded at $82.64, with a volume of 62443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.77.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 538,256 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $14,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,950.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,670,000 after purchasing an additional 189,585 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,689.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at about $7,774,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

