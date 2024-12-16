Grindr’s (GRND) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GRND. Raymond James upped their price objective on Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grindr in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Grindr stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 328,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,010. Grindr has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, CAO Kye Chen sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $58,624.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,362.38. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $43,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,124.60. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,405,870 shares of company stock valued at $36,366,731 over the last three months. 76.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Grindr by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grindr in the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Grindr by 9,055.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Grindr during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

