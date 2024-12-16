Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

TV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.90 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TV stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $812.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.35 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

