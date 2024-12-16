Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

