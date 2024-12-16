Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
Guardian Capital Group stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $37.17.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guardian Capital Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.