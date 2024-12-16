Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFGF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815. Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.08.

About Guru Favorite Stocks ETF

The Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Guru Favorite Stocks Fund (GFGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US-listed companies that are favored by prominent long-term investors. GFGF was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

