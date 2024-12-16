GXChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $32.33 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000505 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

