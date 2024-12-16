Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Short Interest Up 17.6% in November

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hafnia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,651,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 10.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,056,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the second quarter worth $24,514,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 72.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,734,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hafnia in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,774,000.

Hafnia Trading Down 2.2 %

HAFN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. 1,312,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,393. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hafnia has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Hafnia’s payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hafnia from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

