Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,576,000 after acquiring an additional 708,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,372,000 after buying an additional 842,407 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22,680.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,166,000 after buying an additional 4,164,502 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 42.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,263,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,932,000 after acquiring an additional 678,092 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,405.75. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

HOG stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

