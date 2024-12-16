Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

HSCS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. 26,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,480. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $3.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.23. Heart Test Laboratories has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

