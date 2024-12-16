Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.03 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00003876 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $147.33 million and $22,779.87 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00005815 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104,139.06 or 1.00002599 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00007075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000704 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.05868022 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $21,075.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

