Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.00. 798,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,463,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

