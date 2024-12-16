Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.00. 798,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,463,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hertz Global
Hertz Global Stock Down 8.5 %
Hertz Global Company Profile
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.