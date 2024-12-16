Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 128,440 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Hess by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Hess by 22.7% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hess by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $13,729,733.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,465 shares in the company, valued at $33,914,927. The trade was a 28.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $851,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,019.71. The trade was a 17.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,370 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,309 over the last three months. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $140.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.35. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

