Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Down 19.8% in November

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HTHIY opened at $52.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $56.65.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

